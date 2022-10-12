“Let he who doesn’t f&^% cast the first stone” – Desert Igwe confirms leaked s*x-tape

Musician Desert Igwe has confirmed being at the centre of a sex scandal following leakage of his sex-tape last weekend.

The artist has made the confirmation through social media. According to Desert only God can judge him.

“Cheers to the people that stole my phone, tried blackmail a g like me and eventually leak my private videos. What have you achieved by doing that?”

“This little obstacle cannot defer me from my destiny of greatness. And to those that judge me for being a victim to this horrible atrocity, remember that this could happen to anybody . Only God can Judge me. So that finally brings me to say that let he who doesn’t f*** cast the first Stone.”

Igwe fell victim to cyber bullying following the incident, albeit other people continuing to troll him.

Earlier today, the musician announced that the said event has inspired his song called Biology, which is yet to be released.

