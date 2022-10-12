17 accountants appear before court over allowances scam

Seventeen accountants from Accountant General’s office who were arrested yesterday over allowances scam appeared before court today.

The accountants applied for bail following their arrest saying they cannot interfere with police investigations.

However, the State appealed to the court to remand the suspects to Maula Prison for 14 days to enable authorities to to conclude investigations.

Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Khoswe Chimwaza has reserved her ruling on the bail application to Thursday.

The accountants are being accused of money laundering, abuse of office and theft by public servant.

The arrest of the 17 Accountants has taken the number of public officers arrested in connection with alleged fraud at the Accountant General’s office to 40.

It is alleged that the accountants connived to steal over K283 million by giving each other abnormal allowances, with one person getting K7 million in allowances for working 40 days a month.

Reports indicate that police will make more arrests in connection to the fraud.

