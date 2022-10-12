Apongozi television series to be aired in December

Apongozi series which features late Maria Chidzanja Nkhoma is set to be aired on local television this coming December.

In an interview, Sive Liwa who is the Marketing and Communications officer at HD plus creations said Apongozi series is a story about inheritance, family rivalry and quest to gain power and wealth.

The story revolves around a modern day Chikamwini family run by Wakondiye Kawaza (Apongozi) who has five daughters and a son.

“As HD Plus we are in discussions with different Televisions in the Country to help us in beaming this series so that Malawians should have a chance to watch this movie from our local tv,” said Liwa.

He further said Malawians should expect fireworks from HD Plus which is also the company behind the movie Fatsani.

Apongozi was created by Gilbert Moyo, Dalisto Citizen and Hastings Golosi.

