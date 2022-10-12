Apongozi television series to be aired in December

Oct 12, 2022
Apongozi series which features late Maria Chidzanja Nkhoma is set  to be aired on local television this coming December.

In an interview, Sive Liwa who is the Marketing  and Communications officer  at  HD plus creations  said Apongozi  series is a story about inheritance, family rivalry and quest to gain  power and wealth.

The story revolves around a modern  day  Chikamwini family  run by Wakondiye Kawaza (Apongozi) who has  five daughters and a son.

“As  HD Plus we are  in discussions  with different Televisions  in the Country  to  help us  in beaming  this series so that Malawians should  have a chance to watch this movie  from our local tv,” said Liwa.

He further said  Malawians  should expect  fireworks  from HD Plus which is also the company behind the movie Fatsani.

Apongozi was created  by Gilbert Moyo, Dalisto Citizen and  Hastings Golosi.

 

