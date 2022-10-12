Goals galore! Wanderers beat Rumphi 10-0

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers proved to be too good for relegated Rumphi United after mercilessly beating them 10-0 in the TNM Super League at Kamuzu Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

A hat-trick from Muhammad Sulumba and two braces from Yamikani Chester and Vincent Nyangulu were enough to bring smiles on the faces of Wanderers fans.

Other three goals came from Isaac Kaliati, Mathews Masamba and Aubrey Maloya respectively.

The victory has made the Nomads to reduce the gap with league leaders which is now at 13 points as Nyasa Big Bullets are on top of the table with 57 points.

Rumphi who are already relegated sit on first position from the bottom with 10 points and have remained with three matches to wrap up their assignments.

In a post-match interview, Wanderers’ Coach Alex Ngwira commended his boys for the win saying it is vital as they are looking at finishing second on the standings at the end of the season.

“We played very well today, it seems the boys have responded very well to what we have been telling them in the last two days,” said Ngwira.

On his part, Rumphi’s assistant coach, Jimmie Mutawo, said the result just shows that his boys have lost a focus considering that they have already been chopped from the league.

However, Mutawo has warned TN Stars and Civil Service United whom them meet at the weekend that they should not expect easy matches as his team will give it all.

“Though we have been relegated but we would like to collect extra points, we are going to take two games that we have this coming weekend very serious,” he said.

