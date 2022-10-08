I am depressed, please help me with some money: Che Mandota pleads with his followers to save his life

Uganda-based Malawian comedian Jamil Chikakuda, better known as Che Mandota, says financial problems have pushed him to a breaking point while pleading with his followers to save his life by helping him financially.

According to the comic artist, he is in serious financial woes which are giving him suicidal thoughts.

“Depression is real. Mzanune ndili mmavuto a zachuma ku Uganda kuno omwe ndati ndisanatenge chingwe ndilembe pa page pano mwina patha kupezeka ofuna kuseva moyo wanga (I am broke, so I have decided to let you know before I commit suicide, maybe someone can save my life)

Chikakuda has cited failure of a certain business deal to bring out the desired result, as a reason that has landed him in the said situation.

The actor has emphasized that his message should not be mistaken for a joke, considering that people know him as a comedian.

Jamil is among Malawi’s celebrated comedians. His comedies are characterized by a Yao accent and Islam regalia.

