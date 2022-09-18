Fredokiss charged with K6.3 million fraud

Malawi Police say musician Penjani ‘Fredokiss’ Kalua, together with two other people, is being accused of duping a man identified as Daiton Bwanamusi of K6.3 million.

National Police Public Relations Officer Senior Superintendent Peter Kalaya has said in a statement today that police have charged Fredokiss with a case of ‘fraud other than false pretences’.

The musician who was arrested on Friday has since been released on bail.

“Kalua was arrested in Blantyre on September 16, 2022 following a complaint that he and his two accomplices duped and defrauded Mr. Daiton Bwanamusi of money amounting to K6.3 million.

“So far, police have managed to recover part of the money and are currently hunting for the two accomplices,” said Kalaya.

He added that following the arrest in Blantyre, Kalua was transferred to Lilongwe on Saturday, where the he and his accomplices allegedly committed the crime and the complaint was logged.

Kalua is expected to report back at Fiscal Police Offices in Lilongwe on Monday, September 19, 2022.

The musician has not commented on the allegations following his release but he has said he will go on with plans to hold a parade on September 22 to demand the release of Mussa John who was sentenced to three years in prison over Chamba.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24