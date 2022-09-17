Devotion: Represent God

1 Peter 4:11 If anyone speaks, let him speak as the oracles of God. If anyone ministers, let him do it as with the ability which God supplies, that in all things God may be glorified through Jesus Christ, to whom belong the glory and the dominion forever and ever. Amen.

The Bible says we are ambassadors of heaven. We represent the Kingdom of God in this earth.

2 Corinthians 5:20 “Now then, we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God were pleading through us: we implore you on Christ’s behalf, be reconciled to God.”

As He is in heaven, so are we in this earth (1 John 4:17).

Therefore according to the opening scripture, let our speech demonstrate the oracles of God. If it is doing any work, demonstrate God in whatever you do. In NHEB version its put in a straight toward way 1 Peter 4:11 “If anyone speaks, let it be as it were the very words of God. If anyone serves, let it be as of the strength which God supplies, that in all things God may be glorified through Jesus Christ, to whom belong the glory and the dominion forever and ever. Amen.”

Let God be heard in your speech. Let Him be seen in your deeds so that He should be glorified. We are to demonstrate heaven on earth. Be a true ambassador and let the world celebrate God in you.

When you study and meditate on His Word, you get a new heavenly vocabulary and new culture of life. When you yield to the leadership of the Holy Spirit, you get transformed in your actions and manner of life.

CONFESSION

My speech and action demonstrate God working in and through me. I am an ambassador of heaven and am a success now and always. In Jesus name. Amen.