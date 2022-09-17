Exciting weekend in Super League: KB aim for second position, Wanderers, Silver in grudge battle

Malawi’s top flight league continues this weekend with some exciting fixtures spread across Saturday and Sunday in the country, excluding the Central Region which will have no action.

The first fixture of the weekend will see Dedza Dynamos, straight from their 2-0 midweek defeat to Kamuzu Barracks, traveling to Karonga to play Karonga United at Karonga Stadium.

Both teams will strive for points after they lost in their previous matches, with the home team losing 1-0 to Civil Service United last week whilst Dan Dzinkambani’s side were beaten 2-0 by Kamuzu Barracks on Wednesday at Champions Stadium in Mponela.

It will also be the first time for Dzinkambani to return to his former club after he dumped the team at the end of last season. This promises to be one of the entertaining matches to watch this season. In the first round, Karonga United won 1-0 at Balaka Stadium which used to be a home venue for Dedza Dynamos.

The action continues with three more games slated for Sunday, including the big one involving Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium.

The first round belonged to The Central Bankers who registered a 2-1 hard-fought victory over the Nomads at Silver Stadium.

Going through the log table, it is very unlikely for the two teams to challenge seasoned winners Nyasa Big Bullets who are sitting comfortably top of the standings and even though they are not in action this weekend due to CAF Champions League engagements, Bullets are clearly favorites to retain the championship.

Despite not being title challengers, Silver and Wanderers have scores to settle and we are likely to watch an entertaining match.

At Balaka Stadium, there will be a battle of struggling teams when Red Lions play host to Sable Farming.

The Zomba based Soldiers are sitting just seven points above the relegation with 22 points from 22 games but they are finding solace in the fact that the bottom teams are also struggling to gain points.

Their opponents are 14th in the standings with 15 points from twenty games and a win is a must for them to start climbing up the ladder to the safety.

They traveled to the North last weekend where they lost to Moyale Barracks and Ekwendeni Hammers respectively but their performance in those two games was a relief to MacDonald Mtetemera who said: “With the way we have played in these two games, the future of the team looks bright and we will do whatever it takes to gain results especially at home so that we survive the relegation.”

In another match, 10th placed Mighty Tigers will welcome 3rd placed Kamuzu Barracks at Mpira Stadium.

The Lilongwe based Soldiers are in top form and are level on points with Blue Eagles with 40 points following their midweek victory over Dedza Dynamos.

A win or a draw will see them moving to the second position as Eagles remain inactive due to their games in Tanzania.

As for Tigers, beating the Capital City Soldiers will see them registering back to back victories since April this year.

Bullets lead the standings with 52 points from 20 games whilst Rumphi United anchor the table with 10 points from 22 games.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24