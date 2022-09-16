FCB pumps K20m in Presidential Charity Golf Initiative

First Capital Bank has made a donation of K20 million towards the Presidential Charity Golf initiative scheduled for next month.

Speaking to journalists after a cheque presentation today in Blantyre, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer Spiro Georgopoulos, said the gesture is part of FCB’s corporate social responsibility.

Georgopoulos said every year, the bank puts aside a certain amount of money that is meant to help in addressing some of the challenges facing people in the country, hence their response towards this year’s Presidential Charity Golf Initiative.

“This is part of great corporate social responsibility program that we have in the bank. Overall, the bank is wanting to deploy a certain amount of money every year to help address issues that affect lives of people in the country.

“Generally, we are geared to watch youth development, education and looking at causes that are specifically dealing with the underprivileged people in the country. So we are very proud to associate with His Excellency’s charity initiative,” said Georgopoulos.

Georgopoulos further stressed that First Capital Bank is very much committed to be involved in all areas that falls under their jurisdiction including youth and sports development.

Reacting to the donation, Chimwemwe Chimwaza who is the captain for Blantyre Golf Club and a committee member of the Presidential Charity Golf Initiative, commended the bank for the gesture which he said is so timely.

Chimwaza indicated that the amount will help in rescuing many lives including people who survived this year’s devastating floods which hit parts of the country as a result of cyclones Ana and Gombe.

“Our reaction is great excitement and deep gratitude because His Excellency was very passionate about doing something to help the less privileged in terms of tertiary education as well as flood victim survivors.

“When we started knocking on doors, First Capital Bank did not hesitate to say that they will do something and on this day when they have actually committed this K20 million, we must not take this for granted. As a committee we are deeply thankful and we know that many lives will be touched,” reacted Chimwaza.

He further indicated that despite being in tough economic times, the initiative has received an overwhelming response from companies and organizations and the general public at large.

The event is slated for October 8 in Lilongwe and will be graced by President Lazarus Chakwera and his Vice, Saulos Chilima.

President Chakwera introduced the initiative with an aim of raising funds to among others help needy students from higher learning institutions as well as helping floods survivors.