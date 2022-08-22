Dedza District Football League sponsorship raised to K3 million

By Ernest Gama

Sponsor of Dedza District Football League, St Louis High Secondary School, has raised the sponsorship of the league from K 2 million to K3 million starting from next year.

The sponsor announced this on Friday during prize presentation of 2022 St Louis High Secondary Dedza League where Lobi Young were crowned champions.

St Louis High Secondary started sponsoring the league last year with K2 million.

Central Region Football Association vice general secretary Antonio Manda has applauded St Louis High Secondary School for continuing sponsoring the league saying Malawi is facing economic challenges but the school has decided to increase the sponsorship.

“We are happy to hear that and we ask Dedza District Football Association to work hard to promote the brand of the secondary school,” said Manda.

St Louis High Secondary director Peter Msukwa said the school has made a decision to increase sponsorship to promote football in the district.

“We want to see more players from Dedza District to play for Malawi National Football Team and the only way of having good players to our district is to have more leagues that’s why we decided to increase the money,” said Msukwa.

Dedza District Football Association also praised the school for increasing the sponsorship

The association’s general secretary Chikumbutso Watson Babu said people will enjoy the football next year and teams should prepare well.

“Increasing sponsorship to our league is a great achievement and we will try our best to run the league in a professional manner next year,” said Babu.

Lobi Young, the 2022 champions, were given K400,000 while Thete United come second and pocketed K200,000.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24