My administration is committed to building a modern military — Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera says the joint training program by Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) is evidence that his administration remains committed in building a modern military that plays its rightful role in national development.

Chakwera made the remarks after presiding over the inaugural graduation of Senior Officers awarded post-graduate diplomas in Strategic Studies at the newly-established MDF Command and Staff College.

Writing on his Facebook page, Chakwera said the inaugural graduation of the first cohort, comprising Grade II Senior Command and Staff Officers, is evidence that his administration remains committed in building a modern military.

“As per the country’s long term development vision, Malawi Vision 2063, we are challenged to build a knowledge-based economy that incorporates participation of all key institutions, the military inclusive.

“It is therefore a step in the right direction when our military officers receive modern leadership knowledge to think critically & strategically in devising solutions to national problems,” said Chakwera.

He noted that besides training MDF personnel, the institution will also impart requisite knowledge to other security agencies in the country for the same purpose.

He commended MDF for cultivating lasting partnership with other institutions of higher learning in the country, such as the Malawi University of Science and Technology, to ensure that the military tags along with everyone in building the Malawi people want.

Speaking earlier, Deputy Minister of Defence, Harry Mkandawire said the training programmes are tailor-made to address local needs and that it is now cost effective to train Officers in Malawi as money which was being used to train one officer outside the country is now used to train more officers.

The graduands underwent intensive training in defense writing, land operation, special forces operations, military aid to civil authorities and logistics management among others.

MUST Vice Chancellor, Professor Address Malata said they will soon start offering Masters degrees and PhDs in strategic leadership at the institution.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24