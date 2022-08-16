Chakwera leaves for DRC today

President Lazarus Chakwera will travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) this morning where he will hand over the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Chakwera will travel with the First Lady Monica Chakwera and the two will depart at 10AM through Kamuzu International Airport.

Chakwera will deliver a keynote address during the opening ceremony as the outgoing chairperson before handing over the chairmanship to DRC president Felix Tshisekedi.

“The Malawi leader will also hold bilateral meetings with other SADC leaders to promote cooperation on matters of mutual interest,” reads part of a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The SADC summit will take place from 17 to 18 August and Chakwera is expected to return to Malawi on Friday 19 August.

Chakwera took over as chairperson of the regional grouping in August last year during a summit held in Malawi.

