Chakwera encourages Chaponda to continue waving Malawi’s flag high

President Lazarus Chakwera has encouraged comedian Daliso Chaponda to continue waving Malawi’s flag high across the world and continue being a national treasure.

Chakwera hosted world renowned and United Kingdom based Malawian comedian Daliso Chaponda at Kamuzu Palace on Monday.

Chaponda went to the palace together with Ugandan comedian Salvado with whom he hosted a comedy show in Lilongwe over the weekend.

According to State House, Chaponda thanked the President for supporting the arts by creating an environment in Malawi where freedom of expression is truly respected.

“He also committed to continue bringing comedy shows to Malawi, now that Malawi is a place where his craft is welcome,” State House said.

During the meeting, the two comedians took turns to make the President laugh with their jokes.

Chaponda is son to opposition politician George Chaponda who is Democratic Progressive Party Member of Parliament for Mulanje South West.

