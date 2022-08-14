Mystery disease hits Nkhata Bay

Health authorities in Nkhata Bay are investigating an outbreak of a disease in the district in which affected persons are showing signs such as diarrhea.

According to reports from a community member, the disease has affected several people in Tukombo and surrounding areas.

Director of Health and Social Services in Nkhata Bay Dr Mwatikonda Mbendera has confirmed, saying health officers have visited the affected communities but they are yet to ascertain what the issue is.

Asked if it is an outbreak of Cholera, Mbendera said: “As of now it’s not cholera until proven otherwise.”

He added that they are also compiling figures to determine the number of people affected by the outbreak.