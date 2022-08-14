Coming home: Morgan Heritage dates Malawi

Jamaica’s legendary and multiple award winning reggae band Morgan Heritage is coming to Malawi, six years after the band last performed in the country.

The group will perform in the country on 22nd October as part of their series of perfomances across the continent dubbed “Island Vibes African Tour”.

The tour which will be a product of the partnership between Sub-Saharan Africa Live Entertainment mavericks, RAVE, and Morgan Heritage will kick-off on 2nd October in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Island Vibes African Tour will also provide Malawian artists with a golden opportunity to work with the three-time Grammy Award winning band.

“Whilst on the road Morgan Heritage will look to discover, interact, and collaborate with some of the freshest and biggest talents in each country to produce a collaborative album as they immerse themselves into the rich and diverse soundscapes of Africa,” reads part of the statement from the organizers

This will be the third time for the group to make a trip to Malawi on musical grounds. Morgan Heritage first performed in Malawi in 2015, in a controversial delivery. Then they returned to the country to make amends in 2016.

The tour also targets five other African countries, apart from Malawi and South Africa. The other countries are Zimbabwe, Ghana, Rwanda, Ethiopia, and Mauritius.

The reggae ‘warlords’ has commented that they consider Africa to be home, hence making the tour.

“Africa has always been home to us, which clearly shows in the immense support we have enjoyed over the years from the continent.”