Mzimba North targets 113,000 infants in 3rd round Polio vaccination exercise

The Mzimba North District Health Office has set an ambitious target of administering Polio vaccines to 100% of under five children in its catchment area.

District Medical Officer Dr. Shadreck Ngwira made the bold ambition during the launch of the third round of polio vaccination exercise which start on 11th to 14 August 2022.

According to Dr. Ngwira, the office anticipates that some of the challenges that were experienced in the first and second rounds were due to the geographical terrain of the district during the rainy season.

“In the first and second round we reached 94% and 96% of our targets, this was achieved because we managed to convince those who had hesitations in getting their children to get vaccinated how valuable the vaccines are. Because of the rains and to achieve 100% in 4 days was had because it was also during the rainy season,” said Dr. Ngwira.

The launch in was part of national launches in all the districts across the country.

Meanwhile, at the national launch in Dedza where Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda was presiding, it was also noted that there is going to be an improvement in the third round of Polio vaccine administration exercise with health workers being provided with necessary gadgets to ease their work.

In her remarks, Kandodo Chiponda emphasised that government with support from development partners is going to achieve in getting every under five children vaccinated.

Also present at the nation launch was UNICEF Deputy Country Representative to Malawi Gerrit Maritz who said his organisation has provided 11 thousand gadgets to help in tracking and monitoring the progress of the vaccination campaign.

