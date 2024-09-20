In a heartwarming effort to uplift education, the Martse Foundation is set to deliver 60 double-seater desks to Embangweni Primary School in Mzimba on September 25, 2024. As part of its ongoing Desk Initiative, the Foundation aims to empower schools in need.

The Foundation’s spokesman, Uchizi Taiman Nkhata, shared: “Our goal is to support schools in all four regions in a cyclic model.”

This meaningful endeavour involves an investment of K6.6 million Malawi Kwacha, with a total budget of approximately K8 million expected to accommodate 320 students across various supported schools.

However, the initiative doesn’t stop here. After Embangweni, the focus will shift to Mpata Primary School in Phalombe, where the challenges are palpable.

“They have only 20 desks and use coffee tables for 956 students,” Nkhata pointed out, shedding light on the urgent need for proper seating during exams.

Building on previous successes, the Desk Initiative has already provided desks to several schools, including Monkeybay Primary School in Mangochi and Chambu Primary School in Lilongwe.

“We assess the needs of each applicant school and align our resources accordingly,” he added, emphasizing a tailored approach to support.

Moreover, the Foundation fosters a unique collaboration with urban artists, a partnership that enriches both education and culture.

“This creates a symbiotic relationship where artists use our platform, and we utilize the resources generated to donate to needy schools,” he noted, illustrating the power of community engagement.

The responsibility doesn’t end with the donation. Each school receiving desk is tasked with their care and maintenance. “We provide guidelines to ensure the longevity of the furniture,” he further explained, highlighting the essential role of proper upkeep.

As the delivery event approaches, excitement builds with the promise of local musical performances by artists Che Wikise and Machuluka.

Village headman Inkosi Mzunguza will serve as the guest of honour, adding a ceremonial touch. This initiative is not just about desks; it’s a tribute to Martse, a beloved artist who passed away on May 23, 2022.

“His legacy continues to inspire our efforts in supporting education,” Nkhata concluded on behalf of the Martse Foundation, reminding all of the lasting impact one individual can have on a community.