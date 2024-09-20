Leader of Opposition in Parliament, who is a member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), George Chaponda says the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has failed as many Malawians are being hit hard by hunger in some parts of the country.

Chaponda was speaking today in the morning hours of Friday in parliament.

According to Chaponda, Malawians were promised three meals a day by this incompetent government but instead, people are perishing with hunger in communities, not even a single meal a day.

” Madam Speaker, we have all witnessed how people have turned to eating chitedze which in all my life, I have grown knowing that Chitedze ndi choyabwa. It has never happened in this country that people eat such dangerous plants,” he explained.

He also added that MCP has failed this country as the government has created its problems and is failing to fix them.

“As the opposition, we believe this hunger is man-made. It is no secret that this government is clueless about cushioning this situation.

“Madam Speaker, President Chakwera, as he has done on several occasions in the past, announced that ADMARC will open its markets two weeks ago so that our people can buy maize. Surprisingly, no ADMARC depot is selling maize two weeks down the line,” Chaponda explained.

According to Chaponda, ADMARC, which does not have maize in their stock, announced that maize would be sold at almost K40 000 when in some districts maize was being sold at K39 000 Thousand Kwacha.

Chaponda also hinted that as a country, we should expect a nationwide escalation of prices of maize as some parts have started selling at K50 000 and above.

“Imagine the people of Machinga, Mulanje, Neno and many other districts who have been surviving on chitedze and other wild plants buying maize from Admarc at K40 000? Where would they get the money? The kudya Katatu is a broken promise,” he expressed his disappointment.