Social media commentator Joshua Chisa Mbele is in hot water! The “Azimayo Senderani” guru has been beaten by a woman, despite switching allegiance from UTM to become a staunch supporter of President Lazarus Chakwera and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) regime ahead of the 2025 elections.

The Blantyre Registry, Commercial Division, has ordered sheriffs to seize and sell Joshua Chisa Mbele’s properties (goods and chattels) to recover the sum MK42, 500, 000.00 being the outstanding balance to Regina T. Mbowera.

According to the Court order that we have seen signed by Justice Msungama, Regina Mbowera obtained a Judgment dated 16th May 2024 that Mbele does recover the sum of MK 42 500, 000.00 being the outstanding balance on the Judgment debt as per the Order of the Court.

“This is therefore to require you that of the goods and chattels of the said JOSHUA CHISA MBELE in this District or from any other district within the Jurisdiction you cause to be levied by distress and sale of goods and chattels of the said JOSHUA CHISA MBELE wherever the same may be found within the District of the Court the sum of MK 42, 500, 000.00 being the balance payable on the Judgment debt and Costs inclusive of the proceedings and Costs of execution and your charges about the same and pay to the said REGINA T. MBOWERA the sum aforesaid,” as it reads.

The court order says the sheriff must report back to the court on the actions taken.