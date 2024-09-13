Police in Mchinji have arrested three foreigners for allegedly possessing Zambian Police uniforms.

The suspects are Thomas Banda and Siangali Micky, both from Zambia and Obakeng Thabo from South Africa.

According to Central West Region Police Deputy PRO Foster Benjamin, the three are allegedly linked to a string of robberies in Chipata and Lundazi districts in Zambia.

Benjamin continued to say that, on Tuesday—September 10–the suspects—and others at large—attempted to rob Indo Zambia Bank in Lundazi but their mission was not successful since the vault was locked.

“A day later, on Wednesday, four of the suspects were seen hiring bicycle taxis within Mchinji Boma on their way to the border via uncharted routes.

“A tip got the detectives into action and they managed to arrest the trio,” he explained.

A fourth suspect, a Zimbabwean identified as Isaac Nyoni, had already escaped.

Benjamin disclosed that, during the arrest, police recovered the police kit and a Lenovo laptop.

Meanwhile, police officers from both countries are working hand in hand to have the suspects back in Zambia.