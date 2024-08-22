A devastating road accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday in Kasungu district, claiming the lives of 26 people, including two children.

The tragic incident involved a high-roof minibus, registration number MZ 11670, traveling towards Lilongwe, which collided with a pedal cyclist and subsequently rammed into a Tanzanian fuel tanker.

The minibus, carrying 25 passengers, caught fire after the collision, resulting in the loss of all lives on board. The driver, identified as Jack Phiri from Dedza, was among the fatalities.

Kasungu District Commissioner James Kanyangalazi expressed his condolences, stating, “It’s a sad day for us here in Kasungu and the nation at large that we have lost 26 people, two of whom were children.” He assured that the government would provide assistance to the bereaved families through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs.

The identification process is ongoing at Kasungu District Hospital mortuary, where hundreds of people have gathered to identify their loved ones. However, the police warn that the process will be challenging due to the severe burns suffered by most of the victims.