A 29-year-old man who is a prophet identified as Kenson Chitsamba has been arrested by Police in Dedza together with his wife, Lilian Chitsamba, 26, for allegedly killing their 2-year-old child, Scholastics Chitsamba, claiming that she was a snake.

Dedza Police Station Public Relations Officer Brenda Yassin confirmed the arrest.

According to Chitsamba, the prophet received a prophetic message from God that his child is a snake, not a child, and he must kill her before it is too late.

“The two took their child to a certain hill in Mchinji for deliverance and they started removing demons on her by holding and pulling the child’s tongue and neck till she died,” she explained.

The two will appear before court soon to answer a murder charge.

The couple hails from Chiphazi village, Traditional Authority Kasumbu in Dedza District.