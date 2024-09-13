A nurse at Zomba Central Hospital, Masozi Khwale, in her professional attire, reported for duties while drunk.

This publication bumped into her on Thursday around 9 a.m. in her drunken state, but the hospital administrator says the disciplinary committee is yet to decide on the next action.

Malawi 24 learnt that the nurse, on several occasions, has been absconding her duties due to her drunkenness, and her workmates have been concerned about Khwale’s future at the workplace, considering that this is unethical.

Zomba Hospital Administrator, Fredson Kambeni told Malawi 24 that on several occasions, the hospital disciplinary committee has been cautioning Khwale on her habit of reporting to duty while drunk and abscondment.

“We have been cautioning her but to no avail. It’s now up to the disciplinary committee to make a final decision on Masozi Khwale,” he said.

However, Khwale was not available for a comment as we went to the press.