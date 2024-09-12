In a dramatic turn of events, President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy was pelted with stones by angry residents in Nsanje, demanding clarity on the reported plane crash involving Vice President Saulos Chilima in Chikangawa Forest.

The incident occurred as President Chakwera was on his way to a scheduled event in the southern district.

Eyewitnesses reported that a group of protesters gathered along the convoy’s route, throwing stones and chanting for answers regarding the mysterious circumstances surrounding Chilima’s plane incident.

The crowd expressed frustration, claiming they had been left in the dark about the fate of the vice president after rumours of the crash began circulating.

The alleged plane crash in Chikangawa Forest, which has not been officially confirmed by authorities, has sparked widespread speculation and concern across the country. Social media has been abuzz with conflicting reports about the incident, fueling public anxiety.

In response to the unrest, security personnel quickly intervened to disperse the crowd, ensuring that the president’s convoy proceeded safely.

No injuries were reported from the incident, but the protest has highlighted growing public pressure for the government to address the rumours and provide a clear statement on Chilima’s situation.

So far, government officials have remained tight-lipped on the matter, with no official update from the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) or the Vice President’s office regarding the alleged crash.

The stoning of the presidential convoy underscores mounting frustration among citizens, as they await answers on the vice president’s safety and the nature of the incident in Chikangawa.