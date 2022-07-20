Martse killed for not selling his soul – brothers allege

Malawi hip-hop icon Martin Martse Nkhata was ritually killed by a well-known family for not selling his soul, his brothers have alleged.

In a series of social media posts, his brothers have made the allegations.

In one of the controversial posts, the departed rapper’s young brother said: “My brother Martin Marste Nkhata Was Ritually Murdered. Our Family Is From Mount Zion Full Of The Holy Spirit..You Can’t Get Away From The Power Of God.”

Part of his other post reads, “maso mulinawo koma simukuona/pakamwa muli napo koma ayi ndithu simukuthoka (You have eyes but you cannot see/you have the mouth but you cannot speak) the almighty Lord God of Abraham is watching.”

In strengthening their claims, Martse’s siblings have also leaked their late brother’s voice note, which was recorded before he died.

In the said voice note, Martse is heard telling one of his family members that some people were using evil forces to fight him. At the end part of the audio, he said “they cannot kill me.”

His brothers have hinted on continuing with the battle against evil forces which claimed their brother’s life, in a divine way.

On 24th December, 2020 the departed hero posted, “I never sold my soul.”

The award-winning hip hop artist died on 23rd May, having succumbed to fire burns which he sustained in a house fire while he was on holiday in Mangochi.

Meanwhile, several musicians have released tributes to the departed musician. Renowned musicians such as Gwamba, Krazy G, Waxy Kay and Med C are among those to have paid their tributes to Martse through songs. Apart from musicians, poets like Robert Chiwamba also honoured the late rapper through art.

President Lazarus Chakwera also met with Martse’ family to offer his personal condolences.

Martse’ funeral ceremony was attended by politicians and cabinet ministers. Some of these political figures are Minister of Tourism Michael Usi, Minister of Sports Richard Chimwendo Banda, and legislators Billy Kaunda who is also a musician and Kondwani Nankhumwa.

