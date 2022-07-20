Gabadinho among three finalists for CAF Goal of the Year award

Malawi striker Gabadinho Mhango’s wonder goal against Morocco is in the top three of the CAF Goal of the Year award.

Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has this morning revealed the three finalists for all the women and men categories ahead of the much-awaited Awards Gala on Thursday, 21 July 2022, in Rabat, Morocco.

The finalists in the Goal of the Year category are Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi & Orlando Pirates), Pape Ousmane Sakho (Senegal & Simba) Zouhair El Moutaraji (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)

The Awards will be held in Rabat, Morocco on July 21 2022.

Mhango scored his goal against Morocco in the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in January this year.

Midfielder John Banda passed the ball to Mhango who was a few metres into the Morocco half. Mhango received the ball, turned towards goal before unleashing a shot from 35 metres and into the top corner of the Morocco goal.

Malawi, however, failed to hold on to their lead as Morocco came from behind to win the game 2-1.

