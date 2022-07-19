Chakwera shielding Mkaka: Refuses to suspend embattled Minister

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera is allegedly shielding his Minister of Natural Resources Eisenhower Mkaka following serious allegations of fraud and corruption that connects him with business tycoon Zuneth Sattar.

There are strong allegations supported by documents circulating on social media which indicate that Mkaka received a Mercedes Benz from Sattar.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has confirmed that it is investigating the minister regarding the allegations.

However, Chakwera is yet to take action against the minister who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general.

The inaction comes weeks after Chakwera made a decision to withhold delegated duties from Vice President Saulos Chilima after the ACB said he conducted themselves corruptly in dealing with Sattar.

Chakwera also fired George Kainja as Inspector General of Malawi Police and suspended Chief of Staff for State Residences Prince Kapondamgaga and Chairperson of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority John Suzi Banda over the same allegations.

While Kainja was arrested and charged, Chilima, Kapondamgaga and Suzi Banda are yet to be arrested by the ACB.

Malawians on social media have since questioned the president’s failure to take action against Mkaka and some have demanded him to act.

“Mr Chakwera, any good reason why Mkaka is still in your Cabinet?” a Facebook user asked.

Another said: “With all things being equal, President Chakwera could have suspended Eisenhower Mkaka by now!!!”

In a Facebook post on Monday morning, social commentator Onjezani Kenani urged Chakwera to demand full accountability from Mkaka.

“Mr. Mkaka is a senior cabinet minister and Secretary-General of the Malawi Congress Party. It is important for everyone to see him fully accountable for his actions,” said Kenani.

