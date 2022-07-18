Chief director, former Homeland Security PS arrested over corruption

Chief Director in the Ministry of Homeland Security Kennedy Nkhoma and former Principal Secretary for Homeland Security Samuel Madula have been arrested over abuse of office in the awarding of a contract for the supply of uniforms for Malawi Prison Services.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala has confirmed the arrest of the two.

She said the ACB recorded an allegation on 16th October, 2020 that the Ministry of Homeland Security suspiciously procured Malawi Prison Service uniforms and equipment from One Guard FZE of United Arab Emirates without following procedures.

“The ACB conducted investigations which established that Mr. Samuel Madula and Mr. Kennedy Nkhoma abused their offices and neglected official duties by among other things initiating and justifying the unlawful procurement,” Ndala said.

Last week, the bureau also arrested former minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi over the same issue. Dausi was granted bail by a court shortly after his arrest.

