NCST calls for collaborative efforts to end challenges affecting delivery of science subjects

The National Commission for Science and Technology (NCST) has called for collaborative efforts to ease challenges that affect delivery of science subjects in schools in the country.

Acting Executive director for NCST, Gift Kadzamira said this on Friday 15th July 2022 at Lilongwe Girls Secondary during career event which was aimed at encouraging girls to believe in themselves that they can be possible scientists.

Kadzamira noted the country has inadequate facilities used in science subjects which affect quality delivery of science knowledge to students in schools.

“Inadequate laboratories, libraries, internet connectivity and science subject teachers are some of the hiccups we are facing in the science sector. These problems can be dealt with if the private sector would join hands with us the government to support science education sector in the country,” said Kadzamira.

Kadzamira further asked organisation to pump in their support towards addressing challenges facing quality delivery of science subject education.

Kadzamira said the attainment of the Malawi 2063 agenda will be difficult if girls are underestimated especially in the science sector,

Mary Zinganyade, a form three student at Lilongwe girls secondary school, hailed NCST for the career talk event saying it is motivator to them that they can make it in science subject.

The National Commission for Science and Technology (NCST) conducts national secondary school science fairs annually at Kamuzu Academy to give platform to students to showcase their innovations in science subject.