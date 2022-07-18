Students set building on fire at St Don Bosco Secondary School

Students at St Don Bosco Secondary School at Champhira in Mzimba last night set a building on fire and also damaged other school property due to anger over quantity of rice given to them.

A library and teachers staff room have been damaged at the school while a nearby maize field has been vandalised.

Jenda Police Spokesperson Alfred Lucio said some students were not unhappy with quantity of rice for their lunch which they described as ‘too little’.

Lucio said the students started by boycotting food and later their protest turned violent.

“We intervened and arrested 24 students but later in the evening we received a report that school property has been damaged,” explained Lucio.

The local media has reported that the value of property damaged by the fire is estimated at K15 million.

