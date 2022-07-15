Former Homeland Security Minister Nicholas Dausi arrested

Former Homeland Security Minister, Nicholas Dausi, has been arrested over his alleged involvement in the awarding of a contract for the supply of uniforms and equipment to Malawi Prison Services.

The Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) has confirmed the arrest of Dausi on allegations of abuse of office.

ACB Spokesperson, Egritta Ndala says Dausi is alleged to have approved an exorbitant procurement contract which was not budgeted for, between government and a company called One Guard FZE for the supply of uniforms and equipment to Malawi Prison Services. It is alleged that government lost money due to the contract.

“He is likely to be charged with abuse of office contrary to Section 25B (1) as read with Section 34 of the Corrupt Practices Act and neglect of official duties contrary to Section 121 of the Penal Code, ” reads part of the statement signed by Ndala.

Dausi served as Homeland Security Minister during the Peter Mutharika administration.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24