Two arrested after kidnapping child and demanding K6m ransom

Police in Limbe have arrested two people who allegedly kidnapped a 14-year-old boy and demanded K6 million from his father.

Limbe Police Station spokesperson Inspector Patrick Mussa has identified the two as Charles Laston, aged 22, and Isaac Mpindo 24.

Mussa explained that they believe that the two, together with other three accomplices, whilst armed with panga knives attacked the victim who was going to the Indian temple near Hardware in Limbe.

“They demanded money from the victim but he had no money at that time, as a result they took his cellphone worth K200,000,” said Mussa.

They then took him into the bush, used the cellphone and started demanding ransom of K6million from the victim’s father.

The sum of K1 million was sent to them and they released the boy who was left at Puma Filling Station in Makhetha in Machinjiri township in Blantyre.

Limbe detectives launched a manhunt which has resulted into the apprehension of the two who have been positively identified by the victim.

They have since been charged with kidnapping, an offence which contravenes Section 263 of the Penal code, and they will soon appear before court.

Investigations are still going on to arrest the remaining suspects.