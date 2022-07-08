KB win battle of Soldiers at Civo

By Ernest Gama

Kamuzu Barracks have finished the first round of the 2022 Tnm Super League with a 1-0 win over Red Lions at Civo Stadium this afternoon.

Zeliat Nkhoma scored the only goal of the game in the 76th minute after Barracks were awarded a penalty.

The win has taken Kamuzu Barracks to 26 points from the 15 games which the team has played. The Lilongwe based soldiers have scored 17 goals, have conceded 12 and have finished the first round on position five, which means they will participate in the Airtel Top 8.

For Lions, the result means they have failed to qualify for Airtel Top 8 as they are on position nine with 17 points. From 15 games played, the Zomba based soldiers have won four games, drawn nine and lost six games.

Speaking after the match, Kamuzu Barracks assistant coach Blessings Kawanga thanked his boys for the victory and said he is happy that his team will play in Airtel Top 8.

“We will work on the mistakes which the team had in first round of the league and come second round we will try our best to do better and finish the second round on position four,” said Kawanga.

Nelson Chirwa, head coach for Red Lions, said his team failed to settle down because Kamuzu Barracks were playing aerial balls throughout the game. He, however, said they will work hard in the second round to finish on better position.

Tomorrow in Tnm Super League, Sable Farming will welcome Mafco at Mulanje Stadium.