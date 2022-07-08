Flames held as Marinica calls eSwatini ‘bunch of cheaters’

Malawi’s chances of progressing to the quarterfinals of the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup are very minimal after the Flames conceded in additional minutes to draw 1-1 against eSwatini at King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Straight from their 2-1 opening defeat to Lesotho on Tuesday, coach Marian Mario Marinica made five changes to his squad, handing Clever Mkungula his first start ahead of Ernest Kakhobwe whilst Mafco FC’ Paul Ndhlovu and Kelvin Kadzinje replaced Sankhani Mkandawire and Blessings Mpokera, with Peter Banda and Micium Mhone also included in the first eleven.

The Flames started brightly and dominated the pace but could not create meaningful chances.

The visitors, on the other end, relied much on the right flank with Dlamini making most of the runs along the touch line.

Matse and Mkhota also initiated some good attacks bur all their efforts in the first half failed to reach the target.

Eighteen minutes into the match, Malawi won a freekick close to the penalty box but Gabadinho Mhango saw his poorly taken shot going over the crossbar.

On the other hand, Banda kept on tormenting the opponents’ defence but every ball sent into the box met a highly charged defence which kept on making timely interventions to protect goalkeeper Sandanezwe.

eSwatini had a very good opportunity in the 37th minute through Mabelesa who headed straight at Mkungula who was well positioned and the first half ended without a goal from either side.

In the second half, Marinica brought in Stain Davie for Mhango to try to add more firepower up front.

With just one minute played, Malawi opened the scoring in a dramatic fashion.

A defensive mistake from Dlamini and Sandanezwe saw the ball landing to Khuda Muyaba who made no mistake by slotting the ball into an empty net, 1-0.

This goal brought some rhythm to Marinica’s side as they kept on attacking in search for the second goal but Muyaba and Davie weren’t clinical enough, allowing eSwatini to defend with ease.

After the half-hour mark, Yamikani Chester was brought in for Mhone as Marinica was desperately looking for more goals.

But the visitors came close to finding the equalizer in the 67th minute when Kadzinje failed to communicate with Ndlovu but Fanelo Mamba failed to pounce on a loose ball when his shot went over the bar.

Banda had an opportunity to double Malawi’s lead when he combined well with Chimwemwe Idana but the enterprising winger saw his thunderous shot well saved by Sandanezwe.

With four minutes left to play, Marinica subbed Banda and Muyaba for Shumacker Kuwali and Chiukepo Msowoya.

And just when everyone thought Malawi was heading towards a victory, tables soon turned in the 90th minute when Captain John Banda was judged to have brought down Sabelo inside the penalty box and a penalty was awarded to the visitors.

This decision triggered massive reaction from Malawian players who surrounded the assistant referee but despite the protest, the decision stood and Sabelo stepped up to put the ball into the net, 1-1.

The result means Malawi will need a miracle to advance to the last eight considering that eSwatini have four points whilst Lesotho, who are playing Mauritius, have three points.

Malawi will face Mauritius in the final match.

The Flames have one point from two matches.

Speaking after the final whistle, Marinica called eSwatini a ‘bunch of cheaters’

“That wasn’t fair play, we have a bunch of cheaters,” he said.

He also blasted the officiating personnel for awarding eSwatini the ‘dubious’ penalty.

“That’s why you will see most of these referees not included to officiate at FIFA World Cup because they are incompetent,” he lashed out.

