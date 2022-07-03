Ex-convict gets 10 years in prison for burglary, theft

Mulanje Second Grade Magistrate’s Court on Friday sentenced 39-year-old James Makalani to 10 years in prison for breaking into a house and stealing an item worth K280,000.

Makalani has been sent back to prison a few months after serving another seven year jail term.

According to Police Prosecutor, Sergeant Leonard Malingamoyo, on the night of June 23 this year, Makalani and his accomplice, who is currently at large, broke into a house and stole a Plasma TV screen valued at K280,000.

“When the owner of the house noted this, she phoned her uncle who in the company of some people, caught Makalani who was still in the house,” Malingamoyo said.

Makalani was charged with two offences; burglary contrary to Section 309 and theft contrary to Section 278 of the Penal Code, respectively.

Appearing before Mulanje Second Grade Magistrate, Chikwana Mbewe, Makalani pleaded guilty and admitted to the two charges.

Making his submissions, Malingamoyo asked for a stiff sentence, describing the convict as a habitual and unrepentant criminal saying committing the offence just months after being released from prison is an indication that the convict is a security threat.

In his determination, Mbewe concurred with the state and sentenced the convict to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour, saying this should be a warning to others of similar intentions.

Makalani hails from Njema Village under Senior Chief Chikumbu in Mulanje.

Reported by Innocent Chamtulo