Communities demand DPP MP Vuwa to fulfill campaign pledges

Communities around Kapingama in Nkhata Bay have expressed concern over failure by Nkhata Bay Central Member of Parliament (MP), Symon Vuwa Kaunda, to construct a junior primary school which he pledged during campaign for the parliamentary seat.

According to one of the residents of Kapingama, Isaac Mkokota, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) MP pledged to construct a junior primary school in the area once voted into office.

“We want him to fulfill his promises because our children are walking long distances to and from schools ,” said Mkokota.

However, Kaunda expressed surprise over the demand saying he is still waiting for the community to identify the construction site for the school.

He said village heads are required to complete Constituency Development Fund (CDF) forms which he said have already been signed by the chairperson of the Area Development Committee (ADC) and that the community has to also inform and ask permission from the Director of Education, Youth and Sports of Nkhata Bay District Council of its plans to establish a new primary school.

The council’s Director of Education Youth and Sports, Muhabi Chivunga, said a school need to have well-built school blocks, two teacher houses, sanitary facilities such as toilets, football and netball grounds.

Reported by Grace Cryton

