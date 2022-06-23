I have forgiven everyone who wronged me – Keturah

Malawian Musician Keturah says she has forgiven every person who wronged her and she has now started a new chapter.

The afro-pop artist has also announced that she will release a new song titled Achisale on Friday

She made the remarks during a Facebook live video on Tuesday.

In March, Keturah shocked Malawians when she posted that “she was once alive” which suggested she was contemplating suicide. Last month, she confirmed that she was dating her ex-manager Pemphero Mphande but Mphande, who is a social media influencer, has never publicly confirmed the relationship and there has been speculation that the two broke up.

On Tuesday, Keturah who appeared calm said the past is gone and she has turned a new chapter. She added that she has forgiven everyone who wronged her.

“We learn to forgive and move on, that’s it. Now is a new chapter. The Keturah you want is back,” the musician said.

She added that she does not blame anyone who wronged her because for a person to be great they have go through a lot of things such as pain and rejection.

The talented artist who is known as local girl also told her followers that she will release a new song at 6pm on Friday.

She said that the song has come from her heart and she thanked people for the support they have been rendering to her recently as she was facing “some issues”.

“I thank God that He has made stronger than before, indeed God is good. I was not aware that a day like this , l will be doing live videos here on Facebook, but what I can say is that the past has gone, let’s focus on the future, she said.

