Chakwera’s cabinet meet to discuss Malawi economy

President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima attended a cabinet meeting today aimed at discussing issues of economic management.

State House said the meeting held at Kamuzu Palace discussed issues of economic management in view of the rising cost of living and commodities like fuel, as well as a review of existing and upcoming measures for cutting public spending in pursuit of the President’s austerity stance announced on May 31.

The meeting was held days after Chakwera announced his decision to withhold delegated duties from Chilima in light of allegations that the vice president received money from businessperson Zuneth Sattar, who is suspected to have bribed 53 public officers in order to get government contracts.

Chilima in a statement today denied the allegations of corruption and said he will challenge the allegations at an opportune time.

“[Chilima] remains confident that any due process initiated to test the scurrilous allegations against him would vindicate the hope that Malawians placed in him and looks forward to that occasion,” says a statement released by Chilima’s office.

