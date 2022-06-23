Smacks ready to serve Easy Baby

Afro singer Smacks Kaira has said he is ready to drop into the public domain his new song entitled Easy Baby.

According to the singer, the song will be freed on Friday, 24th June 2022.

“I am ready to deliver the song. To be specific, it will come out tomorrow. So Malawians should expect great artistic work,” he said

He added that the song will come out in both audio and visual form. The song was produced by Jay Emm and the video part was done by VJ Ken.

The Blantyre based artist also said that the work will be available on all digital platforms, so that people from across the world can enjoy it.

Easy baby is a love song. In the tune, a person is assuring his/her lover of a smooth and enjoyable love relationship.