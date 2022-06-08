Teen arrested for robbing student of his phone in Blantyre

Police in Blantyre have arrested an 18-year-old boy identified as Jabulani Zimba for attacking a secondary school student and robbing him of his phone at Kwacha roundabout.

Blantyre Police Station Deputy spokesperson Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama has confirmed.

It is reported that, on June 5, 2022 at around 17:00hrs knocked off from school at Chichiri Intensive secondary and was heading the direction of Manja Township.

Upon reaching Kwacha roundabout he met the suspect with his two colleagues who attacked and robbed of him a Tecno Spark 3 cellphone worth K105,000.

The victim was rescued by a well-wisher who was driving by and was taken to Soche Police. Officers rushed to the scene and managed to arrest Zimba who was also found in possession of the said stolen cellphone.

The suspect’s colleagues managed to escape and investigations are underway to bring them to book.

Meanwhile, Zimba is in Police custody pending trial in court.

Jabulani Zimba hail from Mabuka village in the area of Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje District.