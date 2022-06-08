Pitch invader fined K80,000

A 24-year-old man who invaded the pitch during the game between Malawi and Ethiopia on Sunday has been ordered to pay K80,000 fine.

The person has been identified as Thomas Kachimera, 24, who is from Mgungu village TA Chilowoko in Ntchisi District.

Kachimera travelled from Ntchisi to watch the football match between Malawi and Ethiopia on 5 June at Bingu National Stadium.

While the game was in progress, Kachimera jumped into the pitch with the intention of taking with players on the pitch.

The pitch invader was arrested by police and taken to Lingadzi police station where he was charged.

He was taken before third grade magistrate Chinkhumba where he was sentenced to pay a fine of K80 000.

Malawi won the match against Ethiopia 2-1 courtesy of goals from Gabadinho Mhango.

