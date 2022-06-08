Mvula leaves Manchester Thunder

Malawi Queens’ prolific shooter, Joyce Mvula, on Tuesday evening announced her departure from English netball giants, Manchester Thunder, after six impressive years.

The announcement comes days after Mvula helped her team win the 2022 Vitality Netball Super League championship. The netballer is expected to announce her new challenge on June 17, 2022, but according to reports she is moving on to new adventures overseas.

Mvula said: “I just wanted to say thank you Manchester Family, technical panel, fans, and all the players for the amazing years I have been sharing with you. It’s hard to say goodbye, but it’s time to day goodbye, I will miss you and you will always be in my heart. ”

Head coach for Manchester Thunder Karen Greig said it was an amazing journey for the 28-year-old star.

“What an amazing 6 years I have had coaching Joyce, to see all the hard work she has put, going from having never lifting a weight in her life to the strong, powerful, athlete she is today.

“Whilst I am disappointed to lose her, I am so proud that she is getting opportunity to show how amazing she is overseas. It’s been a real honour to have been part of her Netball journey and I wish her all the luck in the World,” said Greig.

Mvula is leaving after having a stellar season where she scored 774 goals in 2022 season with a goal accuracy of 91.38%.

