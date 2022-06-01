Crazy Gang Comedy Crew loses one member

Nice Mpepe, one of the members of Crazy Gang Comedy Crew, died on Monday.

Nice was one of the four members of the Mangochi based comedy gang whose video clips were popular on social media. In the videos, Nice usually held the phone and asked fellow members questions to create humor.

Reports indicate that he died on Monday, May 30 at Mangochi District Hospital after being hospitalized with liver failure.

Musicians and comedians have since taken to social media to express sadness over the death of Nice which comes days after the death of musician Martin Martse Nkhata.

“I have never met these guys but am deeply touched by this loss. Its really sad to lose such a young man,” said comedian Che Mandota.

Musician Janta said: “Mwezi owawa kwambili uno (It has been a painful month) R.I.P bro munkabebesa.”