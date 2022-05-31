Malawians suffering because of Tonse Administration — DPP

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says the economic hardships which Malawians are facing have been created by the Tonse Alliance Administration.

DPP officials made the remarks in Lilongwe on Monday during a Press Conference on economic challenges and bad governance.

DPP Vice President for the North, Goodall Gondwe, said lack of economic policy direction, hiring of jets during presidential foreign trips, purchasing of vehicles for government officials, too much domestic borrowing among others are some of the factors affecting the economy.

He said as the country which relies much on importation, Malawi is continuously spending a lot of forex through purchase of vehicles, creating forex scarcity which results into rising price of commodities.

“Tonse Administration does not know that spending in such a way without balancing how much forex the country has is what is contributing to the devaluation of kwacha and shortage of forex in the country,” said Gondwe.

He said most the challenges the country is facing could be avoided if the leaders has economic policy direction

He added that the country should stop using so much forex to buy unnecessary goods.

On his part, former Reserve Bank governor Dalitso Kabambe said 75% of government expenditures go towards importation of goods hence the need for sound economic dynamics.

He said the way things are running shows that Tonse government has failed.

“Tonse government has sucked all dollars in Malawian economy because they don’t know what to do,” he said.

The DPP officials called on Malawians to hold President Chakwera’s administration accountable for failing to fulfill the campaign promises.

In this regard, the officials demanded that Chakwera should resign or call for a referendum.

They said they will not be quite on the issues which are affecting people as they want government to listen to people’s concerns.

Other officials who were present were Hon Bright Nsaka, party’s Vice President for eastern region, Joseph Mwanamvekha, Shadreck Namalomba and Chimwemwe Chipungu.

