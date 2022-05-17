Devotion: From little to great faith

Romans 12 : 3 ” For I say, through the grace given unto me, to every man that is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think; but to think soberly, according as God has dealt to every man the measure of faith.”

The moment you become born again, Faith is accredited to your account. The measure of faith is given to each one. Same measure is given to every believer as a starter pack . Every believer has faith.

When Faith is given, it’s little faith that needs to grow and get the results. You start with little faith and its your responsibility to grow it. Little faith can’t keep you in the day of adversity (Proverbs 24:10).

Little faith makes you still live in fear even though you are a believer.

Matthew 8 : 26 ” He replied, “You of little faith, why are you so afraid?…”

Little faith can make you look at what is happening in the surroundings and makes you still have some doubts.

Matthew 14 : 30-31 “Then Peter got down out of the boat, walked on the water and came toward Jesus. But when he saw the wind, he was afraid and, beginning to sink, cried out, “Lord, save me!” Immediately Jesus reached out his hand and caught him.

“You of little faith,” he said, “why did you doubt?”

When little Faith grows it becomes great Faith. Luke 7 : 9 ” When Jesus heard this, he was amazed at him, and turning to the crowd following him, he said, “I tell you, I have not found such great faith even in Israel.”.

Great Faith is the one where your fears are gone, and there is no doubt in your life. Great faith keeps you even in the day of adversity. Great faith makes you get right results. It never fails. Therefore grow your faith from little to great.

We grow faith by hearing the word of God. Romans 10:17″ Faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the Word of God.”

Hearing is different from merely reading. You can read and not hear anything. For you to hear, you need to have good time to study and meditate the word. That will help your faith grow from little to great and live a greater life always. Meditate the Word, grow your faith and you will be an all round success (Joshua 1:8 and Psalm 1:2-3)

Confession

My Faith is growing everyday as I study the Word. I am making great strides in my walk of Faith. I will never be disadvantaged. I am a success now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Contacts for prayer and counselling +265888326247 +265 882 78 52 89