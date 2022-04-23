Mafco outclass Moyale as Hammers lose at home to Civil

Salima based soldiers Mafco have beaten their fellow soldiers Moyale Barracks 3-1 in a Tnm Super League match played at Chitowe Stadium.

Goals from Zikani Sichinga after 40 minutes, and Mphatso Philimon who came from the bench to score a brace in the 79th and 92nd minutes of the game gave Mafco maximum points over Moyale.

Moyale’s Raphael Phiri scored a consolation goal in the 88th minute.

In an interview, Sterio Gondwe coach for Mafco, was happy with the victory.

“We want at least to end first round in top 8, keeping Mphatso Philimon on the bench was tactical and it works he scored twice,” said Gondwe.

Prichard Mwansa, Moyale Barracks coach, blamed Mafco’s physical play for the loss.

“We played well but our colleagues were playing a physical game that my players started fearing. We will keep working hard ahead of our next assignment,” said Mwansa.

With today’s result, Mafco have moved from position 12 to 9 with 8 points, while Moyale have dropped to 12 from 11 in the Tnm Super League log.

In a related development, Civil Service United have beaten Ekwendeni Hammers 1 nil in Mzuzu.

Chikayiko Batson scored the only goal of the match in the 10th minute of the game.

Speaking at the end of the game, Franco Ndawa, Civil’s coach, said he told his boys to fight.

“I told my boys to work hard, play our game and not to panic. Our plan was to play a pressing game, passing game and score an early goal, it was a physical game and we settled down and we won,” said Ndawa.

Etson Kadenge, Hammers coach, said his team is lacking maturity.

“We didn’t play well as you can see it’s a different team compared to last season team, self confidence is lacking in our team and this season we don’t have mature players,” said Kadenge.

Civil service and Ekwendeni Hammers are on position 6 and 7, both with 9 points.

Civil have so far played six games while Ekwendeni Hammers played seven.