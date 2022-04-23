Malawi Airlines ‘doesn’t know’ its fuel supplier

Described as a minibus operator over its conduct, Malawi Airlines has apologized to Puma for wrongly saying it’s the airline’s fuel supplier whose jet oil reserves have run dry.

In a press statement released earlier today, said it was forced to uplift return fuel tonnage as it departed Chileka (Blantyre) airport to take the plane back due fuel shortage at O.R. Tambo International Airport in South Africa.

It also claimed that Puma was facing fuel supply challenges.

The airline has, however, retracted the statement and has clarified that its fuel supplier in Johannesburg is not Puma but Shell plc.

“PUMA is our local fuel supplier. Puma Malawi despite the global fuel supply challenges, they have been able to support us with fuel supply as hinted in an earlier announcement on our major route Johannesburg that includes today’s return fuel uplift and we value their support greatly.

“We believe Puma Malawi has put in place enough measures to ensure this support continues to come to Malawi Airlines as Malawi is our base,” reads part of the statement.

The company added that Shell plc (RSA), its supplier at O.R. Tambo International Airport, in South Africa has had challenges in receiving fuel supply into Johannesburg due to the recent flooding which affected their road and rail networks.

“They are also working around the clock to resolve this.

“The technical team in RSA is working on the affected areas to make the road and rail network serviceable again so that the fuel supply is back to normal as soon as possible,” reads part of the Malawi Airlines statement.

Malawi Airlines has since apologised to Puma Malawi and Puma Aviation Energy Group for any damage caused by the earlier statement.

Earlier this week, the airline was accused of operating as a minibus after it rescheduled a flight several times and ended up leaving a passenger behind.