The Growth of Sports Betting In Malawi: What It Has In Common With UK Betting

Apart from the games you will find in a Malawian or UK online casino, there is not much similarity between the two countries’ betting bases. A good portion of the Malawian population lives on $1 a day, give or take. Therefore, it is one of the places in this world where you’d least expect to see a thriving gambling business.

Fueled by the same forces that drive betting almost everywhere, Malawi has been a source of growing revenue for betting companies. Legal sports betting was introduced in the country fairly recently in 2018.

Malawi’s Sports Betting Scene Today

Today, Malawians no longer have to place bets in offshore corporations licensed in jurisdictions outside of Malawi’s control. Back then, many of them ran into trouble withdrawing winnings.

The Malawi Gaming Board and Lottery Authority is now in charge of issuing sports betting licenses to bookmakers. All indications point to a rapid revenue bump.

The growth is partially attributed to the relentless advertising campaigns encouraging the locals to show off just how much they know about sports, with the enticing possibility of winning money. In addition to that, the use of a mobile network-based model has allowed just about anyone with a phone to participate, making gambling addiction easier to fall into.

In addition to all that, the sports betting industry continues to push the line that betting is a reliable source of income.

However, since we already know that Malawi is not a wealthy country where people can afford to gamble their money at the rates we are seeing, we must ask, ‘Is this the right decision for the gambling authority to make?’

The Reality

Gambling is increasingly becoming a public health issue in Malawi, linked to several harmful outcomes for societies, communities, and individuals. When you have the wide availability and rapid rise of online sports betting in the context of economic hardships and poverty, things can get harrowing.

In a paper published in July 2020, gambling firms established a market worth MK2.1 billion in a developing country, kicking off a spike in gambling-related harm.

The Similarities

Even with the stark differences in the economy, there are similarities between the UK and Malawian sports betting. They include:

Same Games

In the UK, football (the kind you play with your feet) is the most popular sport. The sportsbook providers who serve the UK market are not any different from what you’d find in Malawi, offering the same kinds of games to bet on.

They include football, horse racing, tennis, and other popular sports.

Online Access

Accessing a Malawian or UK online casino is usually done online, on a smartphone or laptop. In Malawi, desktop PCs may not be as common. Still, mobile phones are ubiquitous, even among low-income individuals, affording users a level of convenience few can do without in a fast-moving modern world. In this regard (accessing the betting online), the UK and Malawi bettors share something similar.

Regulation

The UK gambling market is regulated, just like its Malawian counterpart. What those regulations say, how they are enforced, and their effectiveness at protecting consumers differs between the two jurisdictions.

Sponsorship

The number of betting companies sponsoring football teams with their names displayed prominently on the jerseys increases every year. The move helps them market themselves and allows the companies to ingratiate themselves with the locals, especially when they sponsor local teams.

With the kind of money these companies make, they can introduce significant differences (using their own cost-benefit analysis, which rarely takes the teams or locals into account) to the teams, making them appear relatable and bringing in more gamblers.

Buying Ads

In Malawi and the UK, buying ad time is essential to betting companies that want to achieve maximum market penetration. There are some differences in how the ads are done, what you are allowed to say, the sensitization about gambling and its dangers, and how frequently they are shown.

These are, by no means, the only similarities you’ll find. There are parallels to be drawn, but they are not the same markets.

Final Thoughts

We cannot talk about the proliferation of sports betting in Malawi or the UK without talking about the role mobile phones have played.

The betting businesses have used the permeation of smartphones in both Malawi and the UK to deliver gambling conveniently to their target market.

With a smartphone, iOS, or Android, a bettor can go to the App Store or Google Play Store and get an app for their preferred betting brand or play from the browser.

Author’s Bio

Leslie Alexander is Gamblizard’s content lead. She is well-versed in the inner workings of the gambling world, frequently writing about the industry, covering everything from regulations to reviews.