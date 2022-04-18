Malawi Minister of Information Kazako weds

Minister of Information and Digitalisation, Gospel Kazako, has officially tied the knot with Chikondi Moyo at Lingadzi CCAP in Lilongwe.

The officiating clergy, Rev. Winston Kawale, read from the book of Genesis 2:16, which says, ‘it is not good for man to be alone.’

“Marriage is a devine plan of the creator. This is why God made Eve and gave her to the first man, Adam. No party should be supreme over the other. Marriage is a place where joy and peace must thrive,” he said.

He then appealed to the couple to be gentle, and have self control as, the book of Galatians 5:22 dictates.

Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, Minister of Local Government, Prof. Blessings Chinsinga, former Inspector General of Police, Lexten Kachama, Minister of Youth Richard Chimwendo Banda, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, John Bande, former Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu, were among notable faces present.

Also in attendance was, Senior Chief Malemia of Nsanje.

Nkhoma Synod General Secretary, Vasco Kachipapa and Rev. Dr. Billy Gama of Blantyre Synod were among the clergy present at Lingadzi CCAP.

Reported by Mphatso Nkuonera — Malawi News Agency