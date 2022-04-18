Peter Banda smiles as it ends in tears for Gabadinho

There were mixed emotions for Malawians on Sunday as Malawi national football team players Peter Banda and Gabadinho Mhango’s teams battled it out in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup Quarter Final.

Banda’s Simba SC from Tanzania triumphed over Mhango’s South African side Orlando Pirates. Kapombe’s first half penalty was enough to give the hosts a slender victory ahead of the second leg.

All was rosy for Banda as he enjoyed game time but woes continued for Mhango having missed even on the bench.

Should Banda’s Simba cling to the narrow lead, his side will qualify for the competition’s semi-final. This will be an icing on the cake for Peter having been voted player of the month for the club in March.

In reaction to the loss, some Pirates fans blamed their club’s mentors for sidelining Gabadinho who had a great show at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

“I’m done defending coach Fadlu Davids and coach Ncikazi because I always look like a fool in the end

“What must happen before they realize that Dlamini is not in form.

Where’s Mhango must we slaughter a cow for him to be played?” said Feziwe Thenjiwe.

Gaba has not been playing for the Soweto giants after a fallout with the club’s mentors before the African Cup of Nations in January.